ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 1,000 homes, mostly in Penfield, are without power on Friday afternoon, according to RG&E’s website.

Cobbles Elementary, Penfield High School, and the Penfield bus garage are among those without power, according to a message from the district. The message says everyone is safe.

RG&E is also reporting outages in Webster and Henrietta. You can see the latest outage numbers from RG&E here.