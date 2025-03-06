Over 1,000 homes, mostly in Webster, without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 1,000 homes in Webster and other parts of Monroe County are without power on Thursday, according to RG&E’s website.

RG&E said the outages are due to wires and fallen tree limbs from the wind and the number of power outages is being reduced, as crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power. They expect most customers power will be restored by 1p.m. Thursday.

RG&E is also reporting outages in Penfield and Gates. You can see the latest power outage numbers here.