Over 1,000 homes without power around Dewey Avenue and around Fulton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over 700 homes along Dewey Avenue and over 800 homes along Fulton Avenue are without power on Wednesday morning, according to RG&E’s power outage map.

The webpage says the Dewey Avenue outages are caused by an equipment interruption and the cause of the Fulton Avenue outages is still under investigation. News10NBC has reached out to RG&E to learn more about the outages and to learn when power will be restored.

Check RG&E’s map for the latest outage numbers.