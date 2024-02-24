Over 120,000 gun safes recalled after reports of children being able to open them

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some gun owners may need to take a second look at their gun safe. More than 120,000 gun safes have been recalled after reports they could be opened without authorization — including by children.

This includes Bulldog, Awesafe, Machir, and MouTec cases and other brands, some of which have been sold since 2019, according to NBC News.

So far, 91 reports have been made. None of those reports have resulted in injuries.