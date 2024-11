ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People shopped for holiday gifts at the annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale at RMSC over the weekend.

It featured over 150 artists from across the state selling hand-made items including ceramics, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, paintings, photography, prints, sculpture, and woodwork.

Visitors were also able to buy food and drinks from the Cunningham House Studio, an area usually closed to the public. The bazaar began on Friday.