Over 400 homes in Monroe County without power amid heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is reporting over 400 homes without power in Monroe County and some in Wyoming County on Tuesday morning amid a heat wave.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting temperatures in the 90s through Thursday, with heat indexes at times exceeding 100 degrees. There is a Yellow Alert for extreme heat on Tuesday through Thursday.

RG&E reported 428 customers without power in Monroe County as of 5:30 a.m. Most of the outages are in the towns of Pittsford, Mendon, and Henrietta. That’s in addition to 25 in Wyoming County.

You can see the latest updates on the outages here. There are no reported major outages for NYSEG or National Grid customers in the area.