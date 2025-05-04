Over 400 donors and sponsors attend Make-A-Wish annual gala to support mission

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Make-A-Wish organization welcomed more than 400 donors and sponsors to their annual Rochester gala. The event aimed to raise funds to support the organization’s mission of granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The gala featured dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions.

“The thing that I’ve always found that’s really captivating and inspiring is that a lot of the wishes aren’t just about the individual child,” said Honorary Chair Gregory Connors. “It’s not the person who has those health challenges, but they’re sharing it with their siblings and their family. And those are the types of things that really just touch your heart.”

Currently, there are 120 children in the Greater Rochester area waiting for their wish.

