Over 400 walkers lace up for Best Buddies Friendship Walk to support inclusion

GATES, N.Y. – The Best Buddies Friendship Walk kicked off with a day of fun and community at Total Sports Experience in Gates. More than 400 walkers participated in the event, which aimed to promote inclusion and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization, organized the walk to create opportunities and provide support for those with disabilities. The event featured games, music, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, and a focus on friendship.

“This walk was a blast. So I’m actually so grateful to have friends over for the walk. And it’s been awesome so far,” Karsing said.

“It’s always amazing to know that you have a best friend because sometimes making friends can be really hard, so it’s great that with this best buddies program, you will always have a friend,” Diana said.

Proceeds from the event will support local programs that provide one-to-one friendships, pre-employment training, and advocacy.

