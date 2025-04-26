Over 700 pounds of unused medication collected at Canandaigua Wegmans drug take back event

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – More than 700 pounds of medication were collected during a drug take back event at the Canandaigua Wegmans.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, the Partnership for Ontario County, and the Canandaigua Police Department teamed up to collect 722 pounds of unused medications. Additionally, 71 pounds of sharps were collected.

Nearly 350 people participated by dropping off items.

“It was a huge success,” officials said.

