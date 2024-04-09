Overcrowding causes Rochester Animal Services to temporarily suspend animal surrenders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Animal Services is operating beyond maximum capacity and lacks available space and resources. The shelter announced that it will not be accepting surrendered animals starting Tuesday, April 9 through April 28.

RAS is urging residents to help by fostering or adopting animals.

People seeking to rehome their animals are encouraged to explore online platforms that facilitate direct home-to-home placement services .

Pet owners who need pet food can visit the RAS Pet Food Pantry which is available every second and fourth Friday of the month. The pantry is near 524 Oak St., in the Rochester Community Sports Complex stadium parking lot. The entrance is at 448 Smith St., and the pantry is located in the back corner of the stadium parking lot.