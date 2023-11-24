Overnight car break-ins leaving renters irate

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.– People at the Tryon Estates apartment complex in Rochester are cleaning up Friday after several cars were broken into overnight.

According to the neighbors, this isn’t the first time this has happened. They said lots of cars were broken into over the summer, and this past Wednesday.

Several calls to 311 started to come in at about 7:30 a.m. Friday about car break-ins at the Tryon Estates complex. One neighbor says there were about 20 cars with their windows smashed when they woke up.

Derek Butler lives in the complex and has been hearing about the break-ins. He says that this neighborhood is safe and hates that this is happening at all.

“I don’t know how many of their neighbors had their cars broken into, but it is pretty terrifying. I would like to know what can we do to avoid anything like this from happening again? But it’s pretty much out of my hands. I don’t know what we can do,” Butler said.

News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Police Department twice to see if it’s investigating these break-ins. Police Friday afternoon said they “haven’t heard about” the break-ins yet.

News10NBC also reached out to Rochester Management, which owns the complex, to see if it’s aware, but we have not heard back.