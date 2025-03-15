Overnight fire destroys home on city’s west side

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire on the city’s west side has left one person without a home. Firefighters are currently working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire happened on Lorenzo Street just before midnight. According to fire crews, it started on the first floor of the home.

They managed to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, and no one was injured.

