Owner of GG Steakout II shares his family’s story for Black-owned business month

Photo: WHEC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August is Black-owned business month, a way to highlight the Black entrepreneurs across the country.

News10NBC TODAY was live from the restaurant GG Steakout II on East Main Street. We spoke with owner Richard Gause about how the family business started. He also highlighted other Black-owned businesses in Rochester including Boss Sauce, People’s Choice Kitchen, and Tiffany’s on Genesee Street.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

Gause’s father started GG Streakout about 40 years ago, opening the first location at the corner of Hudson Avenue and North Street and selling its iconic GG sauce.

“He just had a dream for his family to create some great food, great taste, and give people an awesome experience in the community with the sauce that he makes,” Gause said. “That’s pretty much how we started. The business actually put all of us, all of our siblings through college.”

Since then, the business opened the second location on East Main Street. The entire family remains involved with the business, including Gause’s sons. The restaurant will soon begin opening for breakfast options, including pancackes and breakfast sandwiches.

“GG Steakout II is just a rebirth of what my dad started, so that we can change it from a mom-and-pop look and feel to a franchise look and feel,” he said.

Gause says he would love to see Black-owned businesses in the community collaborate and to let each other know about what resource are available.