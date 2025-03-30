Owner of Webster bar destroyed in fire thanks community for support

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire broke out at The Coach Sports Bar in Webster, destroying the business and leaving at least 10 people out of work.

Owner Fritz Sierk said it may take up to a year until the bar is up and running again. He’s heartbroken to lose a business into which he’s put over 30 years’ worth of blood, sweat, and tears. However, he’s thankful for the Webster community’s support in the wake of the fire.

“It’s more than huge. I mean, you understand that The Coach is part of the village and part of the town and it’s been here long enough,” Fritz said. “So it means something, but it really does show up when everybody reaches out. You know, we have a fundraiser this Sunday, at Terrace Ridge, and there’s one in the village June 1. We’ve already had some donations given away and stuff or given to us. It really is amazing how much it pulls together.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

