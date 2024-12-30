Owner of World Gym Greece shares advice about keeping New Year’s exercise resolution

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get in shape but it’s one that fails for many.

News10NBC spoke with Kim Brown, the owner of World Gym Greece and a personal trainer, with advice about making exercise part of your routine. She said the key is to find some physical activity you enjoy.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be in a gym setting. There are plenty of different things and exercise comes with so many benefits. You just got to find something you love,” Brown said.

Brown said that, for people interested in exercising in groups, there are Zumba classes, spin classes, karate, boxing, and more at World Gym. For people interested in outdoor activities, they can also go running, hiking, or biking to stay in shape.

Brown said people can even work out at home, using a gallon of water as a dumbbell for squats and other exercises.

“The great thing about a gallon of water is that you can adjust the weight,” Brown said.

