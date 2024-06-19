Owners of Canandaigua cosmetic center searching for driver who crashed into building, left scene

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The owners of Lakeside Cosmetic Center in Canandaigua are trying to figure out who crashed a car into their building and left the scene without reporting it.

The crash happened on Sunday at the cosmetic center located on Parrish Street. Photos sent to News10NBC show significant damage to the building’s exterior.

Police reports have been filed, but there are no clear pictures of the vehicle’s license plates. However, based on the photos, it appears the car involved was a red Toyota Camry, which would now have obvious damage.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run incident, contact the Canandaigua Police Department.

