Owners of Honeoye Falls sugarhouse explain significance of Maple Weekend

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — Sunday marks the final day of Maple Weekend, a series of four days to celebrate New York State’s maple syrup industry.

Sheila and Greg Keyes, the owners of Keyes’ Trout Brook Sugarhouse in Honeoye Falls, say Maple Weekend gives them a show off how they make classic maple products like syrup.

“We get to see a lot of new faces every year and a lot of familiar faces. So a lot of people in the community who have been coming out ever since we started back in the early 2000s,” Greg Keyes said.

The farm also has alpacas that guests can interact with. New York is the second-largest maple-producing state, making 846,000 gallons last year. You can see a complete list of Maple Weekend events in the Finger Lakes region here.