Owners speak about cause of fire at Bergen firing range

BERGEN, N.Y. — The owners of a shooting range in Genesee County that caught on fire said the cause was the backstop on the range. The fire happened on Friday night at The Firing Pin in Bergen.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause. The owners say they’re grateful for all the support from their customers. One customer even made a GoFundMe.

“It warms our hearts that people love us so much and I want to put it out there that at least half of that money will go to the Bergen Fire Department because we’d be looking at just a pile of ash without their quick actions,” said Brandon Lewis, owner of The Firing Pin.

Right now, they’re working to salvage what they can and hope to re-open as soon as possible.