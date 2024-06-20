PAB chooses Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, former RCSD superintendent, as its leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board has chosen Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, the former superintendent for the Rochester City School District, to lead the agency.

The PAB made the announcement on Thursday. She will begin her role on June 24 as the interim executive director if she’s confirmed by Rochester City Council.

A statement from the PAB says they chose Myers-Small for her 20 years of experience with leadership, staff development, and policy analysis. The statement also said she is committed to diversity and equity. She has a master’s degree in Urban Educational Administration and a Doctorate of Education in Executive Leadership from St. John Fisher University.

In a statement, Myers-Small said:

“I am excited to have been chosen as the Executive Director for the Police Accountability Board. Excited about the opportunities ahead, we will continue our efforts on public accountability and transparency. I recognize the importance of a smooth leadership transition and I am committed to listening, learning, and engaging with various stakeholders to drive our vision forward. My focus will include relationship-building, governance, public affairs, and community engagement to enhance organizational capacity and alignment. I am looking forward to collaborating with the PAB Board, leadership team, staff, elected officials, and the community to implement impactful programs, strategic initiatives, and policies.”

Currently, the PAB is led by Interim Executive Director Sherry Walker-Cowart. She’s held the role since January of 2023 and will help Myers-Small to transition into the role.