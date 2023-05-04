PAB mourns death of member, Dr. Robert Harrison III

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police Accountability Board member Dr. Robert Harrison III has died.

The PAB announced the death of one of the founding members on Thursday. Dr. Harrison has lived in Rochester since 1993, and was a medical doctor specializing in internal medicine. He retired from academic work for the University of Rochester in 2001.

Dr. Harrison was appointed to represent Rochester’s eastside in 2020 by City Council.

Many board members are mourning his loss.

“We are all saddened by Dr. Harrison’s passing,” says vice chair of the agency, Arlene Brown. “He was a tremendous supporter of the Police Accountability Board, its staff, and his fellow board members. He was a steward of this community and his legacy will continue through us. The entire agency is offering our thoughts to his family now.”

During Thursday’s board meeting, members will participate in a moment of silence for Dr. Harrison.