PAB publishes results for dozens of investigations alleging police misconduct

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released the results from 31 completed investigations into allegations of police misconduct.

That’s despite the city saying that the board lacks the legal authority to publish these reports and that publishing possibly untrue allegations goes against the city’s code of ethics.

Each report, totaling hundreds of pages, examines different allegations made by community members, with identifying information redacted. No names on the community side or the law enforcement side are released. The reports also detail the PAB’s investigative process, the Rochester Police Department’s response, and the board’s formal recommendations.

One of the reports covers a 2022 incident involving an EMT that News10NBC has reported on extensively. A lawsuit identified the EMT as Lekia Smith, who was arrested by Detective Charles Lotiempo after her ambulance door dinged his unmarked car. The report finds Lotiempo in violation of 10 RPD regulations and recommends his termination.

While some reports found allegations unfounded and documented timely cooperation from the RPD, others noted lengthy wait times and denials from the department. The PAB can only recommend disciplinary action, as the RPD holds the authority to discipline officers.

The PAB states that releasing these reports is part of its goal to rebuild trust between the RPD and the community. Board members will discuss the reports at a news conference on Monday morning, with plans to regularly release these documents to showcase the investigative process.

City leaders argue that publishing potentially untrue allegations goes against the city’s code of ethics.

