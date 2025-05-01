PAB will hold first public meeting on Thursday since judge’s decision on oversight powers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board will hold its first public meeting since a State Supreme Court judge ruled it cannot investigate allegations of misconduct against officers.

The board is expected to discuss the decision at its meeting on Thursday night. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and you can watch it on the PAB’s YouTube page here.

The judge also ruled that the PAB doesn’t have the authority to get testimony from officers, issue recommendations for officer discipline, or release case reports.

Some elected officials, including City Council member and mayoral candidate Mary Lupien, are calling for the city to appeal the decision. The city and PAB said they are reviewing the decision.