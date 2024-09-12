PAB will hold virtual meeting about new report on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The public will have a chance on Thursday to learn about a new report from the Rochester Police Accountability Board.

The report called “the cost of misconduct” claims the city has overspent settling officer misconduct civil claims. News10NBC is working to verify those findings.

A virtual meeting on the report will be streamed live on the PAB’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. You can see the report on the PAB’s website and send in feedback by emailing PABFeedback@cityofrochester.gov.