PAB will host forum on Tuesday to call for change after Robert Brooks’ death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board will host a community forum on Tuesday in response to the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece man who died after corrections officers beat him at Marcy Correctional Facility.

The goal of the forum is to call for change and honor the memory of Brooks. The PAB says people who have experienced injustice while incarcerated will speak at the forum. Brooks’ parents will also speak. News10NBC spoke with Brooks’ father, Robert Ricks, about how he’s advocating for change.

The forum will take place at East High School on East Main Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and it begins at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak at the forum, you can sign up here. Rev. Dr. James Cooper will moderate dialogue with local leaders.

Body-worn camera video shows corrections officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room at the correctional facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9. Brooks died the next day in the hospital.

Seventeen employees at Marcy Correctional Facility have been suspended without pay or have resigned since Brooks’ death. That includes two nurses. So far, there have been no criminal charges. The Onondaga County district attorney is the special prosecutor in the investigation into Brooks’ death.

