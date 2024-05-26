Paddle and Pour withstands wet start for a fun-filled day

Pittsford Paddle and Pour withstands rocky start for a fun-filled day

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Saturday saw a rocky start — but a fun-filled finale — for the Paddle and Pour festival in Pittsford.

The annual festival was rained out temporarily, but it got back on track in the afternoon. It featured local food, live music, and a boat regatta.

Pittsford Town Supervisor William Smith said this event means more to people than just a fun night out.

“For many people, getting together in the evening, having a glass of wine or a beer together is the first time they’ve had a chance to see many of their neighbors since the wintertime,” Smith said. “And so it’s almost like a reunion feeling with friends.”

Nearly 30 artists and vendors took part this year.