Paige Ditzel – A skiing star

SWAIN, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Feb. 22, Paige Ditzel was one of many Special Olympics athletes competing in the alpine skiing event. The Fairport native with Down’s Syndrome went through her trial runs and showed off her skillsets in the actual event.

But for Ditzel, there will be an even bigger event than the New York championships. She’ll compete in the World Games in Turin, Italy from March 8-15. It comes with a range of emotions.

“Kind of good. Feeling a little nervous and scared,” said Ditzel. “I’m most looking forward to getting the gold medal in Italy, that would be the biggest dream.”

Ditzel is no stranger to medaling in alpine skiing. She was practically born with skis, taking on the sport by the time she was just three years old.

Fairport's Paige Ditzel set to compete in Special Olympics World Games

“When she got around 8 years old she started here racing at Swain with Special Olympics and has done really well, progressed through the years great,” said Ditzel’s father, Jim.

But until now, she hasn’t had the chance to compete in the Special Olympics World Games. The past two winter games have been canceled, so now, at 22 years old, Ditzel finally gets the chance to showcase her skills on the big stage.

“The people that you meet at a world games is incredible, from all over the world you’ll meet so many friends and it’ll be an experience that you remember for the rest of your life,” said her alpine skiing coach Martha Pachuta.

“She loves doing things with other people. She loves doing things with the ski team at Bristol, and this just afforded her an opportunity to have success in so many areas and stay healthy and fit too,” said Ditzel’s mom, Kelly.

It’s setting up to be the trip of a lifetime and Ditzel is well prepared to take over Turin.