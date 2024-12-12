Pal-Mac High School briefly locked down after student reports hearing noises like gunshots
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – After students were dismissed for the day on Thursday, at 2:25 p.m. a student called 911 and reported they heard loud noises like gunshots at Pal-Mac High School.
Wayne County 911 immediately put the building into lockdown and school authorities implemented their district-wide safety plan.
After law enforcement thoroughly searched the building, it was determined the noises the student heard were not gunshots.
The high school was cleared at 3:35 p.m. and the Hyde Parkway campus was reopened.