Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School goes into brief lockdown due to off-duty officer’s training exercise
The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.
MACEDON, N.Y. – New information emerged about a lockdown at Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School on West Street that happened on Monday.
The district said the situation began when an off-duty police officer was conducting a training exercise.
The school went into lockdown around 1 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person carrying a gun and wearing tactical gear. It was later revealed that this person was the off-duty officer.
No threat was found, and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.
AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI