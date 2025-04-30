Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School goes into brief lockdown due to off-duty officer’s training exercise

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MACEDON, N.Y. – New information emerged about a lockdown at Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School on West Street that happened on Monday.

The district said the situation began when an off-duty police officer was conducting a training exercise.

The school went into lockdown around 1 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person carrying a gun and wearing tactical gear. It was later revealed that this person was the off-duty officer.

No threat was found, and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.

