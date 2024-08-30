Palmyra man airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after a two-car crash that brought power lines down to the ground.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say it happened in the town of Manchester, at the intersection of County Road 7 and Outlet Road, around 9 a.m. Thursday. They say a Mazda driven by Alexander Morrow, 27, of Palmyra, ran a stop sign, and then was hit by a box truck driven by John Schummer of Clyde. The car then hit a power pole, causing power lines to hit the ground.

Morrow was airlifted to the hospital. The road was closed but since has reopened. No traffic citations have thus far been issued.