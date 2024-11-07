Palmyra man sentenced for making child pornography

PALMYRA, N.Y. — A Palmyra man, 54, has pleaded guilty to making child pornography after an investigation that began in March.

Federal attorneys say John Aldrich IV sexually and physically abused a child on a weekly basis for over a year in Palmyra. The abuse started when the child was 14.

Investigators say they found messages between Aldrich and the victim that revealed the ongoing abuse that included making child pornography. New York State Police and Homeland Security lead the investigation.

The charges carry between 15 and 30 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine. Aldrich will be sentenced in March of 2025.