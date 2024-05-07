Palmyra police arrest grandparents of teens in fight against rising youth crime

PALMYRA, N.Y. — In a move to curb ongoing teen crime, Palmyra police have arrested the grandparents of two teenagers who they say are terrorizing the town with repeated criminal activities. The local law enforcement’s decision comes after growing frustrations over a surge in crimes by a small group of youths.

According to the Palmyra Police Chief Kyle Dinardo, this was done to prevent the teens from continuing their criminal spree, which now includes charges of criminal mischief, and criminal trespass, amongst others. “Unfortunately, I charged two grandparents and charged them with endangering,” Dinardo stated, signaling a new approach to tackling the issue.

The teenagers, aged 14 and 13, are reportedly behind nearly 30 incidents, escalating from minor violations to serious crimes, causing damages nearing $10,000. This includes destruction of property, breaking into buildings, and defacing the canal trail with offensive graffiti.

Janet Heaven, the grandmother of the 13-year-old, expressed her dismay and confusion at being held accountable for her grandchild’s actions. Despite acknowledging her grandchild’s run-ins with the law, she feels it’s unfair to arrest grandparents who are already doing their best. “Why are you arresting the parents? I try, and I try,” Heaven said, pointing out how impossible it is to watch them constantly. After recently suffering a stroke and then being arrested, Heaven’s situation shows the challenges caretakers face.

Chief Dinardo reveals the difficulty of the decision, emphasizing that it was not made lightly but as a necessary action after witnessing the escalating severity of crimes committed by the young people. The police hope this intervention will serve as a deterrent and help break the cycle of repeated offenses.

Police say that these teens represent a significant portion of local youth crime, with one of them being involved in 60% of the cases. As the community grapples with these developments, Officer Robert Lewis expressed a shared frustration among law enforcement working to address the situation.

News10NBC contacted Wanda Milner, the great-grandmother of the 14-year-old who was also arrested but haven’t heard back.

Heaven added she has put some stricter rules in place for her grandchild and is working on getting her into counseling. She says she is not giving up on her.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.