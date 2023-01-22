Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”

Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.

“Color Fairport Green” says they chose those panelists for a good reason. Panelists and the audience brainstormed action people can take to change pesticide use in New York.