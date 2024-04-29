Parcel 5 kicks off as the new starting point for the 14th annual Flower City Half Marathon

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Regional Health Flower City Half Marathon returned for the 14th year, bringing a fresh starting point to the streets of Rochester. This year’s race kicked off at Parcel 5, where participants got their muscles moving in preparation for the challenging 13.1-mile journey ahead.

The event, sponsored by Fleet Feet Rochester, saw the closure of several nearby streets to accommodate the influx of runners and supporters. Participants took on the scenic course around Rochester, navigating through the city with determination and spirit.

The Flower City Half Marathon is a staple in the local running community, celebrating fitness, endurance, and the beauty of Rochester. The event’s successful return for its 14th year highlights the community’s enthusiasm for running and the continued support for regional health initiatives.