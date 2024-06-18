Parcel 5 will stay a green space permanently, city leaders will announce

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans and other city leaders will officially declare Parcel 5 a permanent green space on Tuesday.

It comes as the space along East Main Street in downtown Rochester is gearing up to host free headline acts at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

The original plan was to develop the spot after Midtown Plaza was torn down. In 2021, the city temporarily converted the land into an outdoor entertainment space featuring wide lawns, a walking path, and room for pop-up retail.

Since then, Parcel 5 has held outdoor concerts for the jazz festival and the Rochester Fringe Festival that have drawn thousands. That includes an electric performance from Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue last year. There have also been food trucks and festivities at Parcel 5 for Midday Bash and film screenings for Movies with a Downtown View.