Parent attacks middle school teacher in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District is looking for answers after a parent attacked a middle school teacher.

Police say Lynzina Sutton, 31, snuck past a security guard before hitting a teacher in the face multiple times. The attack reportedly happened in front of students.

The teacher has a concussion and broken facial bones rarely seen even in professional boxers.

Sutton faces assault and burglary charges.

“We show up, we educate our kids, we nurture our kids, but we have to expect that it’s going to be done with the same amount of safety and support around us that everybody deserves,” said Nicole Capsello, president of Syracuse Teachers Association.

The teachers union said this is not the first time teachers have voiced concerns about their safety.