Parents and students voice concerns about college financial aid at ‘FAFSA Fest’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Concerns are growing over the future of college financial aid in New York state. The Rochester Education Foundation hosted a city-wide “FAFSA Fest” at the Educational Opportunity Center on Court Street to help students and parents navigate the FAFSA process.

Parents and providers expressed worries about whether future scholars will receive the aid they need.

“It definitely makes you nervous. As a parent, you just really don’t know what the state of the economy is,” Shanita Ray said.

Phil Hounshell acknowledged the concerns but offered reassurance.

“I have heard concerns, but what I want to let you know is there is always going to be a way,” Hounshell said.

“But regardless of what happens, the Rochester Education Foundation will be on the front lines of helping,” said Hounshell.

The Trump administration froze over $1 billion in funding to Cornell University, citing “civil rights violations.” The deadline to submit FAFSA forms is June 30.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.