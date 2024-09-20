Parents meet at East Lower School to comment on school’s receivership status

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — East Lower School in Rochester held an open house on Thursday night to allow parents to comment on the school’s receivership status. Only a few people attended the meeting.

Receivership is when the state deems a school to be underperforming and gives the school a period of time to improve before assigning someone to improve it. Despite this, East Lower’s vice principal says he’s excited for the direction the school is headed.

“We’re really proud that East Upper School is out of receivership as of June and now we’re working really hard to get the middle school, the lower school 6th through 8th, out,” said Joseph Saia, vice principal at East Lower School.

There are 15 schools across New York State facing receivership, with six of them in the Rochester City School District. For a list of schools in NYS under receivership, click here. Here are other upcoming meetings on receivership:

John James Audubon School No. 33 : Thursday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m., Open House Event

: Thursday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m., Open House Event Henry Hudson School No. 28: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m., Open House Event

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.