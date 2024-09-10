Parents of infant killed by dogs indicted on manslaughter charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a 3-month-old infant mauled to death by two dogs in Rochester have been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Rochester Police say Anastasia Weaver and Sulamain Hawkins Sr., both 19, left their son sleeping on the attic floor at a home on Bidwell Terrace to smoke marijuana. It happened on Aug. 3.

There were two pit bull-type dogs in the attic with the baby. Police say that, when the parents went back upstairs, they found the baby severely injured. The little boy, Sulamain Hawkins Jr., died at the hospital. The dogs have been put down.

