Parents of missing RIT student say investigation at a roadblock

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

The parents of a Rochester Institute of Technology student missing since Nov. 20 say the investigation has hit a roadblock.

Matthew Grant went missing from his home in Henrietta on Nov. 20. He was last spotted on surveillance video at a Love’s gas station in the town of Tyre in Seneca County on the night he disappeared.

His parents, Mark and Nancy Grant, spoke with News10NBC’s affiliate in Traverse City, Michigan, on Tuesday.

The parents say further roadside security footage has been held up in the legal system for two weeks.

“Apparently, there’s the worry that we might infringe on somebody else’s rights at 12:50 in the morning on the interstate, when probably the only vehicle that’s going to be seen is his,” said Mark Grant, Matthew’s father. He added: “They’re working hard, there’s no doubt, but without that information, it’s awful hard to know where to look.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, and driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate number ESR8141.

If you have any information at all, please call 911.