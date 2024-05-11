Parents of teen killed in crash on Bloss Street speak out

Family members of 14-year-old killed in Bloss Street crash speak out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of the 14-year-old boy who died after police say a stolen car crashed on Bloss Street on Friday May 3 are speaking out.

Jazzmier Mouzon Henton, known as “Jazz” to family and friends, died on Sunday, just days after the May 3 crash. Family, friends and teachers honored his life during a balloon release Friday afternoon at his school on Adams Street, School #3.

Overwhelmed with emotions, his mom says she wants justice for Jazzmier.

“That was my first boy, I want my baby. And I want justice,” Arica Brock said.

Brock is Jazzmier’s mom. She and his dad Lester Henton, along with family and friends, released hundreds of blue, yellow and white balloons. Those were his favorite colors as well as his school colors.

Many were overcome with grief and pain, crying as they gazed towards the skies, shouting “Long life, Jazz.”

“He had his ways about him but he was a good kid. I raised him up right, he had good support, took him to church, he went to school,” Lester Henton said.

Rochester Police say around 7 p.m. May 3, officers responded to Bloss Street for a report of a car rollover crash with one person trapped. When they arrived, officers say there were at least six kids ranging from 12 to 16 years old who were in that stolen car. Police say Jazz was one of the and was critically injured.

“My boy was not involved with that car being stolen. Everybody looking at it as my boy was a bad boy. He got picked up from the park. Car was already stolen. He didn’t know. He seen keys. My baby was home all day and decided to go to a park, and a wanna-be friend, a wanna-be friend took my boy,” Brock said.

Friends of Jazz some who have known him since elementary school — all still heartbroken and still in shock — shared memories of Jazz.

“He was funny, he always knew how to boost your mood up and he was a good athlete,” Addison said.

Another friend said Jazz was confident he could beat everybody on the court.

“I’m gonna miss him,” Jazz’s best friend said.

Jazz’s sister Jordan fought back the tears. “Yeah, I do love my brother,” she said.

Teachers and counselors of Jazz reflected on the teen and said he had a smile that would light up the world and it was infectious.

“He was like a little brother to me. He was special. He really will be missed,” Dash Taylor said.

“He was a great kid. He will not be forgotten, that’s for sure,” said Krista New, Jazz’s physical education teacher and social and emotional learning coach.

Rochester police are still investigating the crash and so far, no charges have been filed.