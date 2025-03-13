Parents say Churchville-Chili 8th graders unknowingly ate cannabis gummies, now face suspension

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. – A handful of 8th grade parents in the Churchville-Chili School District say their children unknowingly consumed cannabis-laced gummies at school and are now facing significant disciplinary action.

Jasman Overton, Tacoya Jones, and Kelly Scott all received similar calls from the nurse at Churchville-Chili Middle School last Friday, informing them that their children were high after eating gummies containing THC.

“They would like me to pick her up because they were concerned for her health, that was the call that I got, so I’m like, hold up, wait, what?” says Jasman Overton, whose daughter is a student at CCMS.

The students reported that a classmate offered them what she said was candy and looked like a gummy Life Saver.

“Once they consumed it, my son said.. she said “ha, it’s actually an editable” so the whole transition in name calling changed,” says Kelly Scott, whose son is a student at CCMS. After his first bite, Scott’s son threw the rest of the gummy on the floor. The school was actually able to locate the uneaten portion by reviewing surveillance footage.

Shortly after picking up their children, the parents received a call from the principal, informing them of a week-long in-school suspension and a superintendent’s hearing to determine further disciplinary action.

“I’m going to suspend them for an extra 5 days because they partook in taking an illegal substance, even though they didn’t know it was and then they turn around and say, “it would be different if they said something to them afterwards”, while they’re under the influence, you think they’re coming to you? They went to the nurses office,” Overton says.

According to the parents, the student who provided the gummies admitted that the others were unaware of the THC content until after consuming them. She is reportedly facing the same disciplinary measures.

The parents expressed concern about the impact on their children’s reputations and academic standing. “This is a tarnished reputation right now, our kids’ lives are tarnished, they’re in activities, my son he’s an honor roll student, he’s an honor roll student, he does not deserve this at all,” says Scott.

In an email, Superintendent Carmine Peluso told News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke:

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we take situations involving controlled substances very seriously. As you know, we cannot comment on individual student discipline. However, we can confirm that the school administration conducted a thorough investigation in collaboration with our safety and security team. Within our Code of Conduct, it is clear that a student may be subject to disciplinary action if they engage in any conduct that endangers the safety, health, or welfare of themselves or others. This includes the possession, consumption, sale, distribution or exchange of illegal substances – including THC – or being under the influence of an illegal substance. This investigation considered multiple factors, including each student’s intent, knowledge, and level of involvement. The findings will be presented at a long-term hearing, where students and their parents/guardians may present their version of the facts. An impartial hearing officer will review the information and determine whether further consequences are necessary for the students involved.”

“One of the biggest issues for me is, the only person that actually reached out to ask me if my son was okay, was when they delivered the suspension letter, the security guy,” says Jones.

