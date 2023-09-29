Parents, staff upset by potential school closure meet with Rochester superintendent

Rochester, N.Y. – Opponent of the Rochester City School District’s plan to close School 10 are taking their concerns to the superintendent.

Parents, students, and staff held a protest at Dr. Walter Cooper Academy on Congress Avenue Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso is holding a town hall Friday at the school, which would close under his proposal.

This is part of a larger reorganization plan. Eleven schools would close, long with five buildings. Some schools would reopen under a new name.

The superintendent says this addresses a 40 percent decline in enrollment over the last two decades.

The students who attend School 10 would be entered into a lottery to determine their new school next fall.

Those against the plan argue it is unfair to make students, some of whom come from all across the city, have to choose a new school.

Dr. Peluso’s plan requires school board approval to move forward.