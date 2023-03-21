Park Ave business and resident reacts to police-involved shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One man is dead in the Park Ave neighborhood after an investigation into a police-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon is underway.

As Rochester Police officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies chased a suspect who they said was armed, one business was caught in the middle of it all.

An employee from Stever’s Candy said he heard bullets fly and it even hit the building where several employees were working at the time. Stever’s Candy has been a staple on Park Ave and Vassar since 1946.

The employee says one minute he was making chocolate, next bullets were flying and he heard the chaos outside. When he looked out the window, he saw a man running and police chasing him.

“This is unfortunate however it’s not shocking. Bullets hit the building and an employee’s car,” Jeff Brocht said.

No one was hurt, thank goodness, but he says it could’ve been worse. In the nearly eighty years since the business has been in the neighborhood, he’s never seen an incident as scary as this one.

A neighbor who lives a few blocks from the shooting on Oxford says she was out for a walk when she saw that RPD had blocked off Vassar and Barrington streets.

“I recently moved here, this is very concerning,” Jasmine Lyiath said.