Park Ave. businesses face challenges amid road reconstruction project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Road work on Park Avenue is causing difficulties for businesses due to detours and limited parking access.

Park Avenue is currently a one-way street from Alexander Street to Rowley Street. The city said this section will undergo a full reconstruction and is expected to be completed by July. The city explained that the construction is taking longer because of a lack of prior maintenance. Crews found old trolley tracks and bricks below the road, which required additional repairs.

Despite frustrations, business owners remain hopeful about the project’s completion in time for summer.

“I haven’t had a summer without construction in front of the business, so I don’t have anything to compare it to,” said Kody Derhak, owner of Ardor Park Artisanal Pizza. “But I am excited for when it’s all finished and clean. It’s going to look nice and people can sit out front and not be right next to the construction zone, so I’m excited for when it’s all completed.”

All construction sites are set to be done in July, with some parts expected to finish before Memorial Day between Culver and Oxford. Although the Park Avenue Festival will not return this year, the Park Avenue “Summer Stroll” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2, after construction is expected to conclude.

