Park Ave. Summer Stroll returns in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Park Avenue Historic District is located in the heart of Rochester. The neighborhood is well known for its hip urban atmosphere, culture, unique shops and historic homes. It’s 1¼ miles, from Alexander Street to Culver Road, of walkable tree-lined streets.

People can enjoy all the historic neighborhood has to offer. The event includes restaurants, retail businesses, and services on the avenue.

Children’s activities will be offered on the Park Avenue Green (corner of Park and Barrington streets) along with live music throughout both days. There will be no street closures, however businesses have outdoor activities and events for all to enjoy.

The event will be held August 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.