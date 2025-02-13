Park Avenue neighborhood hit with more car break-ins; Car crashes soon after

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Park Avenue neighborhood is the latest area to get hit with a round of car break-ins.

At least four cars had their windows smashed around Rutgers Street and Thayer Street around midnight. Witnesses told News10NBC that officers chased a car from the scene. Moments later a car crashed during a chase in the South Wedge neighborhood, near South Clinton and Averill avenues.

We’re working to determine if the crash was connected to the smashing spree and if anyone was taken into custody. Rochester Police have worked to solve this string of car break-ins for weeks now and more than a hundred cars have been impacted.