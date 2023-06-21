Parking dispute escalates into shots fired on Strong Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An argument over parking escalated into gunshots being fired Wednesday afternoon on Strong Street. Rochester police say nobody was struck by the gunfire, though an unoccupied parked vehicle was hit.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 2:54 p.m. and determined that a dispute stemming from a parking issue resulted in a physical confrontation — which led to shots being fired at a woman and a teenage girl, police said. Police say the suspects fled the scene before they got there, and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.