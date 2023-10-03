Paroled murderer going to prison for production of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Israel Rivera-Reyes, 48, from Rochester, was convicted of production of child pornography and sentenced to serve 292 months, more than 24 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who handled the case, said that between August 2021 and February 2022, Rivera-Reyes had sexual intercourse with a minor on an almost daily basis, knowing that the victim was a minor. During this time, Rivera-Reyes made several videos of himself having sex with the victim.

At the time of his arrest, Rivera-Reyes was on parole for a March 1995 conviction of murder.