Parolee arrested for stealing $7,000 from Tops in Spencerport

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – A strange burglary took place Tuesday night at the Tops grocery store in Spencerport. It involves a parolee who is still out of custody.

Police say a parolee got into the store late Tuesday night claiming to be a friend of one of the cleaning staff. Simon Reznichenko wandered the store for seven hours posing as a cleaner.

Police say he stole $7,000. He was arrested Wednesday night in Spencerport with most of the money on him.

Reznichenko is on parole for robbery. But, Ogden police say they were advised to give him a ticket. The chief says state parole told him they’ll deal with it later.

News10NBC emailed parole and asked: Why isn’t this a violation of parole? The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded with the following statement:

“DOCCS was notified by the Ogden Police Department that releasee Simon Reznichenko would receive an appearance ticket for stealing a sum of money from a Tops Supermarket. A new arrest alone can’t be the sole basis for a DOCCS warrant to be issued. The Department must gather additional clear and convincing evidence before it can be determined if there is probable cause to issue a parole warrant. Once a parole officer has completed an investigation, a supervisor will determine; if there is sufficient evidence (witness testimony, victim availability, other physical evidence, etc.) to pursue a violation of parole; whether issuing a warrant is consistent with the requirements in the law; whether a judge would consider remanding the parole violator despite the release on the criminal charge; and whether DOCCS can meet its burden of proof at a subsequent preliminary hearing within five days, as required under the law.”