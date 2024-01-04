Parolee charged with robbery after shooting on Murray Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is charged with robbery and other crimes in connection with a shooting on Tuesday on the city’s northwest side.

Tevin Benjamin-Foster, 22, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old on Murray Street near Otis Street. He was arrested on Wednesday during a traffic stop on Mt. Read Boulevard. An investigation by Rochester Police, New York State Parole, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force led them to him.

Benjamin-Foster was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm in addition to robbery. He was on parole after being convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in April of 2019.